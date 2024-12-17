13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Zakir only lived for tabla, rhythm and melody: Hariprasad Chaurasia

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia is yet to come to terms with the news of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s passing away, saying how could this happen to a person who only lived for the instrument, rhythm, and melody.

“I cannot believe this news. Everybody is talking about it but I feel all of this is false. How can I believe god has called him so soon or that he was sick? I cannot even think about this,” Chaurasia told PTI.

Hussain died on early Monday morning in a hospital in San Francisco, the US, from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 73.

The world-renowned percussionist had collaborated with Chaurasia for a number of musical projects, including the live album “Remembering Shakti” in 1999.

“I don’t want to say anything right now, it’s possible it may be false (news). I pray to god that it is a lie,” the 86-year-old flautist said.

“But if it is true then how could this happen at such a young age, what could he do to deserve this? I never saw him drinking or eating anything wrong. He only lived for his tabla, rhythm and melody. How could this have happened?” he added in disbelief.

Born on March 9, 1951, to legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Starting early at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India’s iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma in his career.
Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards in February.

One of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, the percussionist received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
