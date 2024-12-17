13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Dimapur Press Club celebrates silver jubilee

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, Dec 16: Dimapur Press Club (DPC) celebrated silver jubilee on Monday at the Dimapur Government College Auditorium, bringing together notable personalities, journalists, and distinguished guests to observe 25 years of journalistic excellence and community service.

The celebration featured Sharingain Longkumer, Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as the special guest, alongside Yirmiyan Arthur Yhome, deputy news director for Asia-Pacific at The Associated Press, who served as the theme speaker. The theme for the event was “Harnessing Media Vibrancy, Embracing New Frontiers”. The program was chaired by Kekhriesenuo Kiewhuo, with recordings managed by Prasanjit Dutta and Henly Phom.

Briefing on the history of DPC, Dilip Sharma, convenor of Planning Committee said that Dimapur Press Club (DPC) was established in 1999 to provide a common platform for journalists in Dimapur, Nagaland to foster solidarity, support and professionalism within the media community. Over the past 25 years, the club has played a significant role in promoting ethical journalism, ensuring press freedom, and serving as a voice for the people.

The DPC has been instrumental in organising various workshops, training sessions, and events to enhance the skills and knowledge of journalists in the region. It has also served as a bridge between the media and society, addressing critical issues while promoting transparency and accountability.

As the largest hub for media professionals in Dimapur, the club continues to inspire upcoming journalists and remains committed to its core values of “Truth and Justice,” as reflected in its motto. The Silver Jubilee celebration marks a milestone in DPC’s journey, celebrating its contributions to journalism and its role in shaping informed public discourse in Nagaland.

Theme speaker of the programme, the deputy news director for Asia-Pacific at The Associated Press, Yirmiyan Arthur Yhome spoke on the theme “Harnessing Media Vibrancy, Embracing New Frontiers” with profound insights into the evolving landscape of journalism. Yhome emphasized the growing need for the media to adapt to technological advancements and changing audience behaviours. She underscored the importance of vibrant media practices, urging journalists to leverage digital platforms, data-driven storytelling, and innovative approaches to ensure credibility, speed, and accuracy in reporting.

Highlighting the theme’s relevance, Yhome spoke about “embracing new frontiers” by addressing challenges such as misinformation, declining public trust, and the pressures of 24/7 news cycles. She stressed the role of the media as a bridge between the truth and the people, particularly in regions like Nagaland, where local stories often hold global significance.

In his address, special guest Longkumer commended the Dimapur Press Club for its unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of journalism over the past 25 years. He highlighted the vital role the press plays in shaping public opinion, holding authorities accountable, and bridging the gap between the government and the people.

“The press is the backbone of democracy, and organizations like the Dimapur Press Club are integral in ensuring that the voice of the people is heard,” he said. The Speaker also emphasised the importance of ethical journalism in an era of misinformation and encouraged journalists to continue their dedication to truth and integrity. (NNN)

