17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Sikkim CM to visit Delhi to discuss tribal status of 12 communities

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Nov 25: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on
Friday said he will lead a delegation to Delhi in December first
week to demand grant of tribal status to 12 left out indigenous
communities of the state.
The delegation is scheduled meet Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, home minister Amit Shah and officials of the ministry of
tribal affairs to discuss the issue, he said at a meeting with the
Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim (EIECOS) + 1
here.These twelve indigenous ethnic communities of Sikkim
have been demanding tribal status since decades.
During the meeting, EIECOS+1 representatives showed a
concise overview of the tribal status draft to the CM.
The 12 indigenous communities seeking tribal status are
Gurung, Mangar, Rai, Sunwar, Mukhia, Jogi, Thami, Yakha,
Bahun, Chettri, Newar and Majhis. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

RPF apprehend 10 illegal migrants

The Hills Times - 0