Sikkim CM to visit Delhi to discuss tribal status of 12 communities

GANGTOK, Nov 25: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on

Friday said he will lead a delegation to Delhi in December first

week to demand grant of tribal status to 12 left out indigenous

communities of the state.

The delegation is scheduled meet Prime Minister Narendra

Modi, home minister Amit Shah and officials of the ministry of

tribal affairs to discuss the issue, he said at a meeting with the

Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim (EIECOS) + 1

here.These twelve indigenous ethnic communities of Sikkim

have been demanding tribal status since decades.

During the meeting, EIECOS+1 representatives showed a

concise overview of the tribal status draft to the CM.

The 12 indigenous communities seeking tribal status are

Gurung, Mangar, Rai, Sunwar, Mukhia, Jogi, Thami, Yakha,

Bahun, Chettri, Newar and Majhis. (PTI)