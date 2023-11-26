Sikkim CM to visit Delhi to discuss tribal status of 12 communities

GANGTOK, Nov 25: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on
Friday said he will lead a delegation to Delhi in December first
week to demand grant of tribal status to 12 left out indigenous
communities of the state.
The delegation is scheduled meet Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, home minister Amit Shah and officials of the ministry of
tribal affairs to discuss the issue, he said at a meeting with the
Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim (EIECOS) + 1
here.These twelve indigenous ethnic communities of Sikkim
have been demanding tribal status since decades.
During the meeting, EIECOS+1 representatives showed a
concise overview of the tribal status draft to the CM.
The 12 indigenous communities seeking tribal status are
Gurung, Mangar, Rai, Sunwar, Mukhia, Jogi, Thami, Yakha,
Bahun, Chettri, Newar and Majhis. (PTI)
