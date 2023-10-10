28 C
Sikkim education minister urges schools to conduct online classes for grades 9-12

Gangtok, Oct 10: Amidst the flash floods that have adversely impacted four districts, schools have been directed to stay shut.

In response to this, the education department of Sikkim, on Monday, recommended the implementation of online classes for grades IX, X, XI, and XII. This step has been taken considering the considerable academic loss students have faced due to the closure of schools for a week.

“As you are aware the week long closure of schools has resulted in significant academic loss and therefore keeping in mind the interest of the students and to mitigate/compensate the impact of this closure all Private and Government Secondary & Senior Secondary Schools in the state are hereby advised to conduct online class for classes IX, X, XI & XII respectively whenever possible during this closure period as notified vide ref. no. 212/Adm/Edn dated 05/10/2023,” a circular by the education department reads.

In light of the recent cloudburst which led to flash floods in Sikkim, the education department of the state has issued an official notice declaring the closure of schools. This decision comes as a response to the unforeseen emergency situation that has arisen.

 

