Sikkim ex-CM meets governor over law and order

GANGTOK, Dec 7: A Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) delegation led by former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Acharya seeking his intervention into alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Claiming that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters had thrashed nine SDF workers in a West Sikkim village on December 4, he urged the governor to intervene and direct the state government to take steps to maintain law and order.

After the meeting with Acharya, Chamling told reporters that the governor assured him to look into the issues.

“The governor listened to us patiently and assured to look into the issues,” the former chief minister said.

Chamling claimed the Tamang government has been targeting opposition parties consistently to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights. (PTI)