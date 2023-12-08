19 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...

Sikkim ex-CM meets governor over law and order

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Dec 7: A Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) delegation led by former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Acharya seeking his intervention into alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Claiming that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters had thrashed nine SDF workers in a West Sikkim village on December 4, he urged the governor to intervene and direct the state government to take steps to maintain law and order.

- Advertisement -

After the meeting with Acharya, Chamling told reporters that the governor assured him to look into the issues.

“The governor listened to us patiently and assured to look into the issues,” the former chief minister said.

Chamling claimed the Tamang government has been targeting opposition parties consistently to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights. (PTI)

Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Armed Forces Flag Day commemorated in Nagaon

The Hills Times - 0
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya