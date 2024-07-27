29 C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Sikkim govt urges people to guard against fake FB account of CM

Updated:
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, July 26: The Sikkim government has urged people to guard against a fake Facebook account of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and not to engage with the fraudulent profile.

“It has come to the attention of the authorities concerned that a fraudulent Facebook profile impersonating Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been created. This fake profile is not affiliated with or authorised by the chief minister’s office or any other official authority,” Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Karma Doma Youtso said in a statement on Friday.

She urged people to exercise caution and not to engage with the fake profile.

Any communication or request made from this profile is not legitimate and should be reported immediately to Facebook for appropriate action, Youtso said.

While the authorities are working closely to address this issue and ensure the swift removal of the fraudulent profile, the residents of Sikkim are requested to remain vigilant and only rely on verified and official communication channels for updates and information from the chief minister, the official added. (PTI)

