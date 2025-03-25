19 C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Sikkim hikes DA of state govt employees

GANGTOK, March 24: The Sikkim government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, an official circular said.

Dearness allowance of state government employees and dearness relief of pensioners drawing pay in the revised basic pay structure shall be enhanced from existing 50 per cent to 53 per cent with effect from July 1, 2024, it said.

The circular issued by the Controller of Accounts cum Secretary Finance department on March 21 said the DA of state government employees and DR of pensioners drawing pre-revised basic pay structure will be enhanced from the existing 239 per cent to 246 per cent with effect from July 1, 2024. (PTI)

