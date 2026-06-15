World Blood Donor Day observed across state with donation drives and awareness programmes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: World Blood Donor Day was observed across several parts of Assam on Sunday with blood donation camps, awareness programmes and felicitation ceremonies organised by security forces, healthcare institutions, social organisations and youth groups to promote voluntary blood donation and strengthen healthcare services.

- Advertisement -

In Sivasagar, a series of blood donation camps were organised by various organisations.

At the 149 Battalion CRPF camp in Jaysagar, CRPF personnel participated in a special blood donation camp conducted in collaboration with the Blood Bank of Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

The programme was inaugurated by Second Commandant BK Sharma, who underlined the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives during medical emergencies.

Continuing its year-long social welfare initiatives, Drishyapat Sivasagar organised a blood donation camp at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Members of the organisation, including president Dr Mani Pathak, Dr Aminur Rahman, Dr Sarita Yadav, Mitali Hazarika, Shyamal Rajguru and Swapnali Sharma Bhattacharjya, actively participated in the programme.

Another camp was jointly organised by Dragon Mawateka Shitu Ryo Karate Academy and the Sivasagar Boxing Association at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School.

Students and members of both organisations took part in the initiative under the leadership of Jiten Chowdhury.

In Biswanath district, the Lokra Battalion of the Assam Rifles observed the day with a voluntary blood donation drive organised in collaboration with Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release, the programme aimed at raising awareness about the importance of blood donation and recognising the contribution of voluntary donors in saving lives.

Eleven personnel of the Lokra Battalion donated blood during the programme, which was conducted with the support of medical teams from Kanaklata Civil Hospital.

Speakers highlighted the need for regular blood donation to ensure the availability of safe blood for emergency treatment, surgeries and other medical procedures.

Representatives of the hospital appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles and acknowledged the positive impact of such initiatives on public health and emergency medical care.

Meanwhile, in Mangaldai, the Blood Centre of Mangaldai Civil Hospital, in collaboration with local NGOs and other stakeholders, organised a series of programmes to mark the occasion.

An awareness meeting was held at the blood centre where veteran and young regular blood donors, including several women, were felicitated for their contributions towards voluntary and safe blood donation.

Office-bearers of various social organisations from Darrang and Udalguri districts were also honoured for their efforts in promoting humanitarian causes.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Daud Ali, In-Charge Medical Officer of the Mangaldai Civil Hospital Blood Centre, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, “One Drop of Humanity, Give Blood, Save Lives,” and stressed the importance of voluntary blood donation in maintaining a steady supply of safe blood for patients in need.

Among those present were Sekhar Mazumdar of Crystal Vision, Rumu Boro of Unity, We the Blood Donors, Mangaldai, Sachindra Sarma of Satra, Sipajhar, Bapon Banik of Banik Foundation, Dimakuchi, and Major Harimon Deka of NCC, Mangaldai College (Autonomous), along with several other dignitaries and social workers.

The programme was followed by a voluntary blood donation camp, while an awareness road show flagged off by Darrang Zilla Parishad member Anita Rajbongshi was organised earlier in the day to spread the message of voluntary blood donation among the public.

Organisers across the state said the observances were aimed at encouraging greater participation in voluntary blood donation, dispelling misconceptions related to the practice and ensuring adequate blood supplies for patients requiring transfusions and emergency medical care.

The programmes also served to honour the selfless contributions of blood donors and reinforce the importance of community participation in healthcare initiatives.