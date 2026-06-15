Cook killed in road accident on NH-15 at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 14: A cook attached to Sootea Police Station was killed in a road accident on National Highway 15 at Hazarimal in Sootea on Sunday afternoon after a truck allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind.

- Advertisement -

The deceased was identified as Gobin Bora, a resident of Tupiya in Jamugurihat.

According to reports, Bora was returning home on his motorcycle (AS 12 AA 1779) after completing his duty at Sootea Police Station when the accident occurred.

A speeding truck bearing registration number WB 73 H 1585 reportedly rammed into the motorcycle from behind, causing fatal injuries to Bora. He died on the spot.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and apprehended the truck driver. The vehicle was subsequently seized for further investigation.

- Advertisement -

The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated a case and further investigation into the incident is underway.