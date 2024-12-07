21 C
Sikkim showcases its rich cultural diversity at Hornbill Festival

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 6: Sikkim, a state partner of Nagaland for Hornbill Festival 2024, showcased its rich cultural diversity through captivating performances by its cultural troupe on Friday as part of the silver jubilee celebration of the festival.

Known for its harmonious blend of tribal, ethnic, and caste groups, Sikkim’s social fabric is deeply rooted in the traditions of the Lepcha, Bhutia, and Nepali communities. These indigenous groups, whose lives are shaped by the natural beauty of their mountainous homeland, presented a series of performances reflecting their unique heritage and way of life.

The performances by the Sikkim cultural troupe not only captivated the audience but also highlighted the state’s rich cultural tapestry and its deep connection to nature and spirituality.

The Hornbill Festival continues to serve as a platform for cultural exchange, celebrating the diversity of India’s northeastern region and beyond.

The Day 6 of the festival at Kisama also witnessed vibrant cultural tapestry of Nagaland with cultural troupes from the state showcasing their traditions through dances, songs, and rituals.

Cultural troupes of Konyak, Lotha, Ao, Garo, Angami, Tikhir, Sumi, Chakhesang, Khiamniungan, Kuki, Zeliang, Kachari, Yimkhiung, Rengma, Sangtam, Pochury and Phom tribes presented their traditional dances and songs during the three sessions of the day.

The performances were a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Nagaland and its neighbouring states, keeping the audience enthralled throughout the day.

Various other activities such as blood donation camp, buyers and sellers meet, mini flower bazaar, tribal go-karting competition, state level chicken coop making competition, state-level catapult competition, short film screening,  state level rice husking competition etc. were also held on the day.

