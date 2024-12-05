Cultural performances, stone pulling ceremony enthrall crowd at Hornbill Fest

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 4: The 25th anniversary celebrations of the 10-day Hornbill Festival continued on Day 4 on Wednesday, with vibrant cultural performances and stone pulling ceremony as the main highlights of the day.

The events highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland’s tribes, fostering a deeper appreciation for their traditions and unity through diversity.

Under the theme “Cultural Connect,” an impressive array of traditional performances by various tribes of Nagaland captivated the visitors of the festival christened “Festival of Festivals”.

The morning session of the cultural extravaganza, hosted by Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang, began with performance by the Tikhir cultural troupe, followed by cultural troupes of Sumi tribe, Lotha tribe, Rengma tribe, Pochury tribe, Chakesang tribe and Konyak tribe.

Women performers from the Sangtam tribe showcased Aptarü Nyichiba, a celebratory dance performed in the homes of village chiefs, who, in turn, offer rice and pork as tokens of gratitude.

The morning session concluded with the Kachari cultural troupe performing Barishing Ha Khim Gaiba, a post-harvest folk dance that honours esteemed guests.

In the afternoon session, the Phom cultural troupe performed ‘Cheihdungla’, an indigenous song and dance, Angami cultural troupe presented a folk song called Chaze Pfhe, the Ao cultural troupe entertained the gathering with a mesmerizing warrior dance performance, the Chang cultural troupe presented Theai, Garo cultural troupe presented AndingO’ka, Khiamniungan cultural troupe demonstrated Oum Kie Ao and the Kuki cultural troupe entertained the crowd with a mixture of different folk dances called ‘Hal Ngai Lam’ which means dance of healing and rejuvenation.

The Yimkhiung cultural troupe presented a folk song called Khohto Khun and the Zeliang cultural troupe’s Kagiuna Lin, a honey bee dance, s was the final performance of the day.

As part of the celebration, a grand stone pulling ceremony was held starting from Napfülezha, Kigwema TCP Gate, and culminating at Kisama Heritage Village.

The event was graced by Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest.

Flagging off the ceremony, Shekhawat lauded the Hornbill Festival as a vibrant global platform showcasing Nagaland’s rich culture, traditions, and diversity. He hoped that with the continued support of the Government of India, the festival would be able to attract more global tourists.

CM Rio highlighted the significance of the stone pulling ceremony as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage.