Sikkimese farmers, RGM workers to participate in R-Day event in Delhi

State agriculture minister flags off bus with 67 invitees to Republic Day programme on board

GANGTOK, Jan 23: A team of 47 workers under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission and 20 progressive farmers from Sikkim will participate in the Republic Day programme in New Delhi for the first time, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

State agriculture and animal husbandry minister, Lok Nath Sharma extended warm wishes to them for safe and fruitful participation in such an event in the national capital.

47 multi-purpose artificial insemination workers under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), a scheme for the development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds, and 20 progressive farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) began their journey from the premises of Krishi Bhawan here on Tuesday.

PMKSY accords high priority to water conservation and its management.

In his brief address, the minister highlighted the key factors of good governance in the effective implementation of the central schemes.

He also said, “Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s farming friendly vision led to achieve a notable transformation in livestock farming and agriculture sector”, the official statement said.

“This is testified by the opportunity received by the farmers and artificial insemination workers to participate in the Republic Day Celebration for the first time in history,” it said.

They were invited for the Republic Day programme on Friday in the national capital and Sharma flagged off the buses with 67 invitees on board.

The minister interacted with the farmers and made them aware of various initiatives undertaken by the state government for up liftment of the farming community. (PTI)

