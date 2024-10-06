25 C
Sikkim’s second CM’s 84th birth anniversary observed

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Oct 5: The 84th birth anniversary of Sikkim’s second chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari was observed across the Himalayan state on Saturday with fanfare.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tributes to Bhandari on the occasion.

“By commemorating ‘Shri Bhandari Jayanti’, we honour the legacy of the ‘Architect of Modern Sikkim’, a visionary leader whose enduring contributions have profoundly shaped the destiny of our state,” the CM said in a social media post.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government resolves to remain steadfast in its pledge to follow the path and unwavering dedication shown by the great leader (Bhandari) to the welfare of the people and prosperity of Sikkim, Tamang said.

The SKM supremo recalled the inclusion of Nepali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution as an enduring contribution of Bhandari and said that it was a monumental step that forever enshrined his legacy on both national and global platforms.

His leadership and vision continue to inspire us as we work towards realising the aspirations of Sikkim, Tamang said.

An official function was held at Samman Bhawan here to mark the occasion.

Bhandari succeeded LD Kazi as the chief minister of Sikkim in 1979 and served in the post for nearly 15 years till 1994 before being ousted by an illustrious protege-turned-bete noire Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Bhandari died in 2017. (PTI)

