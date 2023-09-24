Situation in two Imphal districts tense but normal

IMPHAL, Sept 22: The situation on Friday in the twin districts

of Imphal East and West where curfew was imposed a day

before, remained tense but normal.

Curfew was imposed on Thursday after protesters stormed

police stations demanding the release of five youths who had

earlier been arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and

wearing camouflage uniforms similar to army fatigues.

More than 30 people, mostly women, received minor injuries

after they attempted to storm police stations at Porompat

and Heingang in Imphal East district and Singjamei and

Kwakeithel in Imphal West district prompting security forces

including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas

shells.

The Imphal East and Imphal West district authorities have,

however, exempted officials of the municipality, electricity,

health, PHED, media persons and flight passengers going to

the airport from the purview of the curfew.

However, curfew was relaxed in the rest of Imphal valley

comprising of Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts to

facilitate the general public to purchase essential items

including medicines and food items.

In Thoubal district curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 9

pm and in Bishnupur from 5 am to 5 pm. (PTI)