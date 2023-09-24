Situation in two Imphal districts tense but normal

IMPHAL, Sept 22: The situation on Friday in the twin districts
of Imphal East and West where curfew was imposed a day
before, remained tense but normal.
Curfew was imposed on Thursday after protesters stormed
police stations demanding the release of five youths who had
earlier been arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and
wearing camouflage uniforms similar to army fatigues.
More than 30 people, mostly women, received minor injuries
after they attempted to storm police stations at Porompat
and Heingang in Imphal East district and Singjamei and
Kwakeithel in Imphal West district prompting security forces
including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas
shells.
The Imphal East and Imphal West district authorities have,
however, exempted officials of the municipality, electricity,
health, PHED, media persons and flight passengers going to
the airport from the purview of the curfew.
However, curfew was relaxed in the rest of Imphal valley
comprising of Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts to
facilitate the general public to purchase essential items
including medicines and food items.
In Thoubal district curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 9
pm and in Bishnupur from 5 am to 5 pm. (PTI)
