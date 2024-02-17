Situation Tense, Internet Suspended After Violence In Churachandpur

IMPHAL, Feb 16: The Manipur government on Friday suspended internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after violence broke out there over an action taken against a policeman.

The situation in the district remained tense this morning after the offices of the superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner were vandalised, vehicles used by CAPF were torched by a mob and the national flag at the SP office complex was pulled down, an official told PTI.

“There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation..there is imminent danger for loss of lives/ damage to public or private property and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours,” the notification said.

The violence broke out in the district on Thursday night as the mob barged into the government complex and torched vehicles hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended after he was seen with gunmen in a purported video, an official said.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and used “minimum lethal force” to disperse the agitators and bring the situation under control.

Locals claimed that one person died and as many as 30 people were injured in the clash.

Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) called for a shutdown in the district on Friday to protest the killing of one person.

Protesters demanded the reinstatement of the head constable in the service, alleging that his suspension was “unfair”.

State PWD minister Govindas Konthoujam, considered close to chief minister N Biren Singh, has condemned the statement of BJP MLA from Churachandpur, Paoleinlal Haokip, alleging that he had made a “hate campaign” in the wake of the mob violence there.

ITLF, in a statement, said, “ The SP should immediately revoke the suspension order and leave the district within 24 hours.” (PTI)