SKM’s Aditya Golay, Satish Chandra Rai file nomination papers for bypolls

GANGTOK, Oct 21: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai on Monday filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, respectively.

Golay submitted nomination papers at the office of the Returning Officer (Soreng) Dhiraj Subedi, while Rai did so at the office of the Returning Officer-cum-District Election Officer (Namchi) Anupa Tamling, officials said.

The nomination filing process will continue till October 25, they said.

Golay, who won the Soreng-Chakung seat in the 2019 assembly elections, is the eldest son of chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Rai is the vice president of the party.

The bypoll was necessitated as the Soreng-Chakung seat was vacated by chief minister Tamang who decided to retain the Rhenock constituency after winning the assembly elections from both segments.

The Namchi-Singhithang seat fell vacant after the CM’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned days after being elected as its MLA.

The SKM had won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections held along with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Later, the lone SDF MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha who was elected from Shyari, switched sides, leaving the House without any opposition.

The polling for the by-elections will be held on November 13.

According to the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, and October 30 is the last date to withdraw candidature. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. (PTI)