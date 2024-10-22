24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
type here...

SKM’s Aditya Golay, Satish Chandra Rai file nomination papers for bypolls

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Oct 21: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai on Monday filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, respectively.

Golay submitted nomination papers at the office of the Returning Officer (Soreng) Dhiraj Subedi, while Rai did so at the office of the Returning Officer-cum-District Election Officer (Namchi) Anupa Tamling, officials said.

- Advertisement -

The nomination filing process will continue till October 25, they said.

Golay, who won the Soreng-Chakung seat in the 2019 assembly elections, is the eldest son of chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Rai is the vice president of the party.

The bypoll was necessitated as the Soreng-Chakung seat was vacated by chief minister Tamang who decided to retain the Rhenock constituency after winning the assembly elections from both segments.

The Namchi-Singhithang seat fell vacant after the CM’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned days after being elected as its MLA.

- Advertisement -

The SKM had won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections held along with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Later, the lone SDF MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha who was elected from Shyari, switched sides, leaving the House without any opposition.

The polling for the by-elections will be held on November 13.

According to the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, and October 30 is the last date to withdraw candidature. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. (PTI)

10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Awareness programme on iodine deficiency held across Arunachal

The Hills Times -
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies