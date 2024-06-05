30 C
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
SKM’s Indra Hang Subba wins lone LS seat in Sikkim

GANGTOK, June 4: SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba on Tuesday won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, defeating his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP-Sikkim) by 80,830 votes.

The 35-year-old sitting MP polled 1,64,396 votes, while Basnett bagged 83,566.

“Congratulations to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the NDA on their remarkable victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party fully supports the NDA for the development and prosperity of our country,” SKM chief P S Tamang said on X.

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate PD Rai stood third with 77,171 votes.

BJP’s Dinesh Chandra Nepal came fifth with 19,035 votes, less than what Independent candidate Laten Tshering Sherpa bagged- 21,263 votes.

The Lok Sabha election to the parliamentary constituency and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held on April 19.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by winning 31 assembly seats. (PTI)

