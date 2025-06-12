Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Aides Sent to 8-Day Police Custody in Meghalaya

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 12: A Shillong court on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is suspected of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and her four co-conspirators to eight days of police custody, a senior official said.

Sonam, 24 years, was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Shillong late Tuesday night. Her four co-accused, who were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were brought to the city on Wednesday under transit remand.

“Police had requested a 10-day remand for all five accused. The court allowed police custody of eight days,” said Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district.

The arrests were part of a probe into alleged conspiracy and murder of Sonam’s husband Raja Raghuvanshi while the couple was traveling to Sohra (Cherrapunji), a tourist spot in Meghalaya. The couple had gone missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay. Raja’s body was subsequently found in a gorge beside Weisawdong Falls on June 2.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has sought the custody of the accused to recreate the crime scene in Sohra. The police say the SIT got six days’ remand for the accused brought from Indore and three days for Sonam, who was apprehended from Ghazipur. The gruesome case, which has received international attention, is still unfolding with police reconstructing the events surrounding the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi while what was to be the honeymoon of the couple.