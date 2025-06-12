35.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 12, 2025
type here...

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Aides Sent to 8-Day Police Custody in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 12: A Shillong court on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is suspected of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and her four co-conspirators to eight days of police custody, a senior official said.

- Advertisement -

Sonam, 24 years, was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Shillong late Tuesday night. Her four co-accused, who were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were brought to the city on Wednesday under transit remand.

Related Posts:

“Police had requested a 10-day remand for all five accused. The court allowed police custody of eight days,” said Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district.

The arrests were part of a probe into alleged conspiracy and murder of Sonam’s husband Raja Raghuvanshi while the couple was traveling to Sohra (Cherrapunji), a tourist spot in Meghalaya. The couple had gone missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay. Raja’s body was subsequently found in a gorge beside Weisawdong Falls on June 2.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has sought the custody of the accused to recreate the crime scene in Sohra. The police say the SIT got six days’ remand for the accused brought from Indore and three days for Sonam, who was apprehended from Ghazipur. The gruesome case, which has received international attention, is still unfolding with police reconstructing the events surrounding the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi while what was to be the honeymoon of the couple.

View all stories
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Swaps Handcuffs for Brooms in Unique Community Service Initiative

The Hills Times -
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India