Saturday, July 19, 2025
Special Task Force formed in West Tripura to identify, deport illegal immigrants

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 18: The West Tripura District Police has constituted a 15-member Special Task Force (STF) to detect, identify, and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, making it a sensitive zone for cross-border movement.

According to an order issued by Dr. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura District, the STF will include the Officers-in-Charge of all 15 police stations in the district. The team will be led by Debasish Saha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DIB), West Tripura.

The order states that the STF has been tasked with the identification and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas residing in or detained within the district. Upon identification, the biometrics—fingerprints and facial photographs—along with demographic details of the individuals, must be uploaded to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Foreigners Identification Portal.

‘Once the biometric and demographic data is recorded, the identified illegal immigrants will be handed over to the designated Border Security Force (BSF) unit for deportation or repatriation,’ the order noted.

The Deputy SP, DIB, will be responsible for maintaining and compiling the data on a weekly, fortnightly, and monthly basis to ensure systematic monitoring and action.

