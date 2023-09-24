Spiritual leader Kabita Behen passes away in Tripura

AGARTALA, Sept 22: Kabita Devi, the in-charge of Prajapita

Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Tripura and

Bangladesh, died here on Friday. She was 55.

Kabita Devi, popularly known as Kabita Behen, was suffering

liver ailments for the past few years, officials said.

“She was admitted to a private hospital here last week after

her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last on Friday,”

Dipak Upadhyay, brother of the deceased, told PTI.

Born in Assam’s Tezpur, she established the school in

Agartala in 1995 and remained engaged in spiritual activities

till her death.

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the Prajapita Brahma

Kumari Ishwariya Ashram at Aralia, on the outskirts of the

city, to pay his last respects. “I am shocked to hear the

demise of Kavita Devi. Let her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,”

the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar accompanied by his wife

also rushed to Aralia to pay floral tributes to the departed

soul. (PTI)