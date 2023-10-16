20.9 C
Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 15: Normal life in the state was affected on Sunday following the dawn-to-dusk general strike called by multiple militant outfits to protest the merger of Manipur with India on October 15, 1949.

Commercial establishments and markets remained closed and public transport was off the roads except for a few private vehicles. Inter-district public transport also remained shut, officials said.

Coordinating Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of at least five banned outfits including the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), has imposed the general strike from 6am to 6pm.

A statement issued by CorCOM asked people to shun all forms of celebrations and movement on Sunday.

Media, medical and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the strike.

Manipur’s Maharaj Budhachandra had signed the merger agreement with India on September 21, 1949, which came into effect on October 15 that year. The day is observed as a “Black Day” by militant groups and has been the core reason behind the insurgency movement in the northeastern state. (PTI)

