Students protest against irregularities in teachers’ recruitment in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 14: A group of students have attempted to lock the offices of the Directorate of Education(S) and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Imphal in protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment of pre-primary teachers.

The students launched the protest on Thursday under the aegis of the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM). The police detained three leaders of the students’ body while coming to lock the office campus of the Directorate of Education(S) at Lamphel in Imphal West district.

The protesters demanded resignation of the director of School Education, while seeking immediate halt to all processes related to the recruitment of 1140 pre-primary teachers on contract basis.

They alleged that the ongoing recruitment process contravened the NEP-2020 guidelines for appointment of teachers.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of the protest, DESAM president Mayengbam Somorjit said that the students’ body has been seeking conduct of the recruitment of pre-primary teachers strictly as per the guidelines laid down under the NEP-2020.

Despite repeated appeals from the students’ body to stop, the recruitment processes continue, he alleged, while asserting that DESAM has been campaigning not to indulge in acts compromising quality of education by all concerns.

Asserting that for quality education, a good and qualified teacher is a must, the DESAM president said that the students’ body would always stand against any irregularities in the functioning of the state education department.

He alleged that the Director of Education (school) continuing with the recruitment processes for the pre-primary teachers went against the guideline of the NEP-2020.

The DESAM president then warned that the students’ body will launch various forms of agitations if the authorities concerned fail to heed to their demands. (NNN)