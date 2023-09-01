27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 1, 2023
type here...

Tezpur shines in state level Yoga championship in Sivasagar

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, Aug 31: Tezpur shone in 26 th  edition of Yoga  Sports
Championship in junior and sub junior category  organised by
Assam Yoga Association  in Sivasagar from August 25.
Sonitpur district team has won 15 prizes along with the first
runners up award.
Besides winning first runners up award by the 24
members Sonitpur group  Nandini Kaushik of 8-12 years
group(girls)  was placed in 2 nd  position while Smorika Deka and
Sonakshi Sut of the same group were placed in 4 th  and
5 th  position respectively. In the 10-12 years group of girls
Krishnakshi Devi and Jiyana Nihi Goutam won the third and fifth

position respectively. Dimple Kalita, Munmi Devi and Bistirna
Kashyap secured the 2 nd , third and 6 th  position respectively in
the 12-14 years group of girls.
As well as Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari got the third prize in the
12-14 years boys group. In 16-18 year girls group Bhaswati
Barua won the first prize while Dimple Kalita won the first prize
in Girls Sub-junior  Artistic (single) and Riyon Kaushik and
Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari  won the second and third prize
respectively  in Boys Sub-junior  Artistic (single)  yoga sports
competition.
Meanwhile, Namita Deka Lahkar, national referee and secretary
of the Sonitpur District yoga Association along with Manoj
Hazarika and Chinmoyee Kakati led the team from Sonitpur and
took part in the programme.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland becomes first NE state to link Aadhaar with birth registration

The Hills Times - 0