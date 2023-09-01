Tezpur shines in state level Yoga championship in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, Aug 31: Tezpur shone in 26 th edition of Yoga Sports
Championship in junior and sub junior category organised by
Assam Yoga Association in Sivasagar from August 25.
Sonitpur district team has won 15 prizes along with the first
runners up award.
Besides winning first runners up award by the 24
members Sonitpur group Nandini Kaushik of 8-12 years
group(girls) was placed in 2 nd position while Smorika Deka and
Sonakshi Sut of the same group were placed in 4 th and
5 th position respectively. In the 10-12 years group of girls
Krishnakshi Devi and Jiyana Nihi Goutam won the third and fifth
position respectively. Dimple Kalita, Munmi Devi and Bistirna
Kashyap secured the 2 nd , third and 6 th position respectively in
the 12-14 years group of girls.
As well as Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari got the third prize in the
12-14 years boys group. In 16-18 year girls group Bhaswati
Barua won the first prize while Dimple Kalita won the first prize
in Girls Sub-junior Artistic (single) and Riyon Kaushik and
Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari won the second and third prize
respectively in Boys Sub-junior Artistic (single) yoga sports
competition.
Meanwhile, Namita Deka Lahkar, national referee and secretary
of the Sonitpur District yoga Association along with Manoj
Hazarika and Chinmoyee Kakati led the team from Sonitpur and
took part in the programme.