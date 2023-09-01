Tezpur shines in state level Yoga championship in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 31: Tezpur shone in 26 th edition of Yoga Sports

Championship in junior and sub junior category organised by

Assam Yoga Association in Sivasagar from August 25.

Sonitpur district team has won 15 prizes along with the first

runners up award.

Besides winning first runners up award by the 24

members Sonitpur group Nandini Kaushik of 8-12 years

group(girls) was placed in 2 nd position while Smorika Deka and

Sonakshi Sut of the same group were placed in 4 th and

5 th position respectively. In the 10-12 years group of girls

Krishnakshi Devi and Jiyana Nihi Goutam won the third and fifth

position respectively. Dimple Kalita, Munmi Devi and Bistirna

Kashyap secured the 2 nd , third and 6 th position respectively in

the 12-14 years group of girls.

As well as Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari got the third prize in the

12-14 years boys group. In 16-18 year girls group Bhaswati

Barua won the first prize while Dimple Kalita won the first prize

in Girls Sub-junior Artistic (single) and Riyon Kaushik and

Sharanyam Dikshit Pujari won the second and third prize

respectively in Boys Sub-junior Artistic (single) yoga sports

competition.

Meanwhile, Namita Deka Lahkar, national referee and secretary

of the Sonitpur District yoga Association along with Manoj

Hazarika and Chinmoyee Kakati led the team from Sonitpur and

took part in the programme.