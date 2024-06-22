Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participates in yoga events

ITANAGAR, June 21: The ‘International Yoga Day’ was celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday with Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), chief minister Pema Khandu, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and various ministers participating in events organised across the state.

The Governor speaking on the occasion said that the people from different parts of the world are taking an interest in yoga.

In times of tension, depression and challenges, yoga brings peace of mind and physical fitness. It has remedies for various physical challenges and diseases, he said.

Parnaik appealed to the people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and lifestyles. He said that regular practice of yoga will create positivity in life and working environment, which in turn will ensure better productivity and success in work and professional endeavours.

He also advised the participants to do yoga for at least 30 minutes daily and exhorted them to encourage and motivate their peers and family members to practice the pride of Indian tradition.

The Governor, who suggested maximum participation of school children in the Raj Bhavan programme to inculcate the practice of yoga at a young age, emphasised that there must be yoga classes in every educational institute.

He said that physical training instructors must be trained in yoga.

As part of his endeavour to promote yoga amongst the people, Parnaik distributed yoga booklets to all participants on the occasion.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to practice yoga for a healthy society.

“By regularly practising yoga, a person can imbibe some very good qualities like courage which protects like a father, forgiveness as possessed by a mother and mental peace which becomes a permanent friend,” Khandu posted on X after performing yoga at an event here.

“Through regular practice of yoga truth becomes our child, mercy our sister, self-control our brother, the earth becomes our bed and knowledge satiates our hunger. Happy International Day of Yoga,” the chief minister added.

The DyCM who participated in an event at Namsai district, called upon the people to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into their daily lives.

“In the midst of our busy lives, it’s important to take a moment to connect with ourselves and find inner peace through yoga, which provides us with the perfect platform to do just that. On this International Yoga Day, let’s take the opportunity to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into our daily lives. #InternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll,” Mein said in a social media post.

Organised by the District Health Society Namsai, in collaboration with the district administration and Assam Rifles, the day featured a soulful session of yoga asanas followed by a friendly volleyball match between Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police. Additionally, a plantation drive was also carried out in the DRDA complex.

The day was also observed in several districts of the state. (PTI)