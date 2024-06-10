33 C
Three Ministers from Northeast Inducted into Modi's New Union Cabinet

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

June 10, Monday: In a significant development reflecting the growing influence of the Northeast region in national politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Union Cabinet includes three ministers hailing from the Northeastern states of India.

The inclusion of three ministers from the Northeast underscores the government’s commitment to promoting regional representation and diversity in decision-making processes at the highest levels of governance. This move is seen as a positive step towards addressing the unique challenges and aspirations of the Northeastern states, which have often felt marginalized in the political landscape of the country.

The three ministers appointed from the Northeastern region bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise, poised to contribute to the development and progress of not only their respective states but the entire nation. Their presence in the Union Cabinet is expected to facilitate greater synergy between the central government and the Northeastern states, fostering inclusive growth and development across the region.

As the Northeast continues to emerge as a strategic focus area for national development initiatives, the induction of three ministers from the region into Modi’s new Union Cabinet signals a significant milestone in the journey towards a more equitable and inclusive India.

The Hills Times
