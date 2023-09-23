Tipra Motha declares 12 hour shutdown in Tripura’s tribal district council demanding Constitutional solution

HT Digital
Agartala, Sept 23
Tripura’s Tipra Motha party has announced a 12-hour shutdown on September 30 demanding Constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state.
The primary opposition party of Tripura seeks to exert pressure on the Centre for an early resolution to their long standing demand.
Former Tipra Motha chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya, while addressing a press conference, said the bandh will be in place from 6 am to 6 pm on September 30.
Pradyot has urged all indigenous people to participate in the protest and extend their support for the cause who think that they are not receiving justice and desire a constitutional solution. He emphasized that there will be no early resolution of the demand until they don’t exert pressure on the government.
Pradyot further added that he does not wish for any communal sentiments to be hurt but only seek justice for the indigenous people of Tripura for their rightful existence in the country.