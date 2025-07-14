Tipra Motha supremo demands ‘Bihar model’ electoral rolls revision in Tripura

AGARTALA, July 13: Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday called for a ‘Bihar model’ revision of electoral rolls in Tripura ahead of Assembly elections in 2028.

The Election Commission (EC) has initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the crucial Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The process has already stirred controversy, with opposition parties raising concerns over the strict criteria being applied for voter registration.

Taking to social media, Debbarma wrote: “The same exercise should be conducted in Northeast India — especially Tripura — and the officers must include our indigenous Tiprasa people/officers.”

He accompanied the post with a photograph of Bihar poll officials checking voters’ names.

Although Tripura’s Assembly elections are scheduled for March 2028, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is slated to go to polls next year.

Debbarma argued that the northeastern states deserve the same electoral scrutiny as Bihar.

“I fail to understand why Bihar is important and northeast is not for EC. Aren’t we also children of India? Time for Tipra Motha MLAs to write to EC to do the same here”, he posted on Facebook.

Debbarma also urged upon people to put pressure on the regional political parties of the Northeastern states seeking ‘Bihar model’ of roll revision.

He added, “I request all our northeastern brothers and sisters to put the same pressure on your regional parties to do the same!”. (PTI)