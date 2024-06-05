30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Tipra Motha to support those who will protect rights of Tripura tribals: Pradyot Debbarma

Joint candidate of Tipra Motha, BJP Kriti Devi Debbarman wins Tripura East Lok Sabha seat

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, June 4: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Tuesday said his party would support those who would protect the rights of the indigenous people of the state.

He thanked the people of Tripura for voting in favour of his sister and BJP nominee Kriti Devi Debbarman.

Claiming that the dofa (community) comes first, Debbarma said his vision was clear.

“I am only for those who want to help our people. Our vision is very clear to protect the rights of the Tiprasa people,” he said.

Kriti Devi Debbarman won the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M) by 4,86,819 votes.

“We had given a serious thought before fielding Kriti Devi as a joint candidate of Tipra Motha and BJP for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. We will go to Delhi and negotiate on the constitutional solution to the problems of Tiprasa (indigenous) people,” he said.

The Tipra Motha leader said the delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly seats is likely to take place in 2025 or this year.

“Before that, we have to achieve something. Now the elections are over and we have to go to Delhi for negotiation. Issues like direct funding (to autonomous district council), the constitutional solution to the problem of tribal people and guarding the international border effectively will be on the table”, he said.

The Tipra Motha, which has emerged as the main opposition party in the northeastern state by winning 13 seats in last year’s assembly elections, inked an agreement with the Centre in March this year and joined the BJP-led government.

Two ministerial berths in the Manik Saha-led cabinet were given to the regional party. (PTI)

