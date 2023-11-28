Tribal man in Manipur loses life due to mistaken identity

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A 38-year-old Kuki tribal villager was killed

due to mistaken identity at Tinkhaikhullen village of Kangpokpi

district adjacent to the Irengbam village of Bishnupur district in

the state on Monday, sources said.

- Advertisement -

Thangjangam Kuki, 38, was allegedly shot dead by erring fellow

Kuki village volunteers at around 12.45 am on Monday at

Tinkhaikhullen village of Manipur.

The dead man could have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Their attackers may have wrongly believed him to be the

Meiteis who were attacking the tribals.

In the ongoing communal violence, the Kukis of Tinkhaikhullen

village and Meiteis residing in Irengban Bishnupur district

engaged in gunfights at regular intervention.

- Advertisement -

However, the deployments of the Gorkha Regiments and state

forces have always managed to neutralize the fighting.

Owing to the eruption of violence in these two villages, the

central forces stopped the paddy (rice) harvesting at Irengbam

village for three days — November 25, 26, and 27, 2023 in fear

of the recurrence of violence.

In this Meitei village, harvestings are being carried out with the

deployment of heavy security forces due to the possible

violence.