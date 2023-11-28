Tribal man in Manipur loses life due to mistaken identity

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A 38-year-old Kuki tribal villager was killed
due to mistaken identity at Tinkhaikhullen village of Kangpokpi
district adjacent to the Irengbam village of Bishnupur district in
the state on Monday, sources said.
Thangjangam Kuki, 38, was allegedly shot dead by erring fellow
Kuki village volunteers at around 12.45 am on Monday at
Tinkhaikhullen village of Manipur.
The dead man could have been a victim of mistaken identity.
Their attackers may have wrongly believed him to be the
Meiteis who were attacking the tribals.
In the ongoing communal violence, the Kukis of Tinkhaikhullen
village and Meiteis residing in Irengban Bishnupur district
engaged in gunfights at regular intervention.
However, the deployments of the Gorkha Regiments and state
forces have always managed to neutralize the fighting.
Owing to the eruption of violence in these two villages, the
central forces stopped the paddy (rice) harvesting at Irengbam
village for three days — November 25, 26, and 27, 2023 in fear
of the recurrence of violence.
In this Meitei village, harvestings are being carried out with the
deployment of heavy security forces due to the possible
violence.