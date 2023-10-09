Trio with ammunitions in Assam Rifles net

IMPHAL, Oct 8: Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur’s

Churachandpur district apprehended three persons after

arms and ammunition were recovered from their possessions

on Friday, a police source said recently.

The troops of 27 Assam Rifles arrested the three persons

from Bethel village of Churachandpur district last night, 11.30

pm along with one Insas Rifle, one 9mm country made pistol,

10 live rounds of 5.56 mm of Insas rifle, one magazine of

Insas rifle and one magazine of 9 mm country made pistol

Two walkie-talkie sets and a cash amount of Rs 50,000 were

also seized along with a Maruti Baleno car they came with,

the police also said.

The police identified the apprehended persons as Moun

Vaiphei, Khaikholen and Tongkai Baite.

The three arrested persons along with the seized items were

handed over to Churachandpur police station and a case has

been registered against them for further legal action, the

police added.