Trio with ammunitions in Assam Rifles net

IMPHAL, Oct 8: Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur’s
Churachandpur district apprehended three persons after
arms and ammunition were recovered from their possessions
on Friday, a police source said recently.
The troops of 27 Assam Rifles arrested the three persons
from Bethel village of Churachandpur district last night, 11.30
pm along with one Insas Rifle, one 9mm country made pistol,
10 live rounds of 5.56 mm of Insas rifle, one magazine of
Insas rifle and one magazine of 9 mm country made pistol
Two walkie-talkie sets and a cash amount of Rs 50,000 were
also seized along with a Maruti Baleno car they came with,
the police also said.
The police identified the apprehended persons as Moun
Vaiphei, Khaikholen and Tongkai Baite.
The three arrested persons along with the seized items were
handed over to Churachandpur police station and a case has
been registered against them for further legal action, the
police added.
