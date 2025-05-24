Tripura allots land for Data Centre to power digital revolution in NE: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 23: In a landmark move to position Tripura as a technological leader in the Northeast, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced the allocation of land in Agartala for the establishment of data centers, including a state-of-the-art facility poised to serve as a digital hub for the entire eastern and northeastern region of India.

The announcement came during his address at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, at a special session titled “IT for Ashtalakshmi: Beyond the Bits and Bytes, Into AI and 5G.”

Saha emphasized that the Tripura government is committed to building robust digital infrastructure to support the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G technologies—paving the way for transformative governance and innovation in the region.

“The eight northeastern states, fondly referred to as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, embody nature’s abundance and untapped potential. Much like the goddess they are named after—symbolizing prosperity, knowledge, and strength—this region stands at the cusp of a digital renaissance,” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that Tripura now boasts comprehensive 5G connectivity across all towns and 583 villages, making it one of the best-connected states in the region. These advancements are supported by the state’s forward-looking policies, including the Information Technology Policy 2022 and the Data Center Policy 2021.

Saha underscored the synergistic relationship between AI and 5G, noting that while 5G enables ultra-fast, low-latency communication, AI introduces intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making.

“It’s not just about speed—it’s about unlocking innovation across sectors. Whether through edge computing or real-time analytics, the AI-5G fusion will redefine possibilities in healthcare, agriculture, education, and beyond,” he added.

Reaffirming the state’s proactive approach, the Chief Minister noted that Tripura recently hosted a high-level workshop titled “AI for Good Governance” in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National e-Governance Division.

The workshop showcased how AI is being harnessed to streamline public services. A notable success story is Tripura’s move towards paperless administration, which has reduced file processing time from nine days to just three—yielding annual savings of over Rs 50 crore.

“These reforms are more than just digital upgrades. They are about creating a governance model built on transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” Saha said.

Looking ahead, he announced that the state will soon launch department-specific AI pilot projects and a single-window digital platform to enhance citizen services.

“This is just the beginning. As Tripura leads the charge, we envision a future where the Northeast shines as a digitally empowered region,” he concluded.