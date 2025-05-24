27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 24, 2025
type here...

Govt forms special NIA court in Manipur for trial of cases related to ethnic violence

Jurisdiction of the special court shall extend throughout Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 23: A sessions court in Manipur’s Churachandpur has been designated as a special NIA court for the trial of cases related to ethnic violence being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a notification on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the court of district and sessions judge, Churachandpur district, has been designated as a special court under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008).“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), the Central government, in consultation with the chief justice of the High Court of Manipur hereby designates the court of district and sessions judge, Churachandpur district, as the special court for the purpose of Sub-section (I) of Section 11 of the said Act, for the trial of the scheduled offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency,” the notification said.

- Advertisement -

The jurisdiction of the special court shall extend throughout Manipur.

Related Posts:

The NIA has taken over three key cases related to ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023. These cases include the abduction and killing of six women and children in Jiribam, as well as other violent incidents.

The NIA registered these cases in November 2024 after the MHA decided to hand them over to the agency for probe due to the severity of the crimes and the escalating violence in Manipur.

Manipur witnessed violence for several months since May 3, 2023. It started after Kuki-Zo tribals living in the hill districts protested over a high court recommendation for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meiteis.

- Advertisement -

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

Manipur is currently under the President’s Rule, which was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

After the imposition of the President’s Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took a number of steps to restore peace and bring back normalcy. There were also efforts from the central government to open the state’s roads for normal traffic. However, it did not fructify due to various reasons. (PTI)

10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India