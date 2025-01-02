Tripura Assembly session to commence from Jan 10

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 1: The winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to take place over three days, starting January 10. Two key bills are expected to be tabled during this session.

On Wednesday, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen chaired a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting with MLAs from various political parties to finalize the session’s schedule.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath, addressing the media, confirmed that the session will be held on January 10, 13, and 15.

“The Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, has called for the session, following which the Speaker convened the BAC meeting. After detailed discussions, it was unanimously decided to hold a three-day winter session,” Nath said.

On the first day of the session, Governor Reddy will deliver an address outlining the state government’s achievements over the past year and its plans for the future.

“There will be a question-and-answer session, and two confirmed bills will be tabled, including one concerning pensions and honorariums for MLAs and former MLAs. Another bill may also be introduced. This session will mark a significant step forward as it will be conducted paperlessly, with MLAs set to visit Parliament to learn about managing online questions and responses. The Budget session is scheduled for March,” Nath added.