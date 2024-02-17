15 C
Guwahati
Tripura BJP delegation to take part in national council meeting

AGARTALA, Feb 16: A 144-member delegation of the BJP’s Tripura unit left for New Delhi to take part in a two-day meeting of the saffron party’s national council.

The delegation includes Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee. The national council meeting will begin on Saturday in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay down the BJP’s agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the meeting.

“We are looking forward to hearing the Prime Minister and other senior party leaders,” Bhattacharjee told reporters at the airport in Agartala.

BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the meeting, and Modi will on Sunday deliver the valedictory address, a speech which is likely to draw the broader contours of the party’s campaign, and exhort its members to go all out to achieve his target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the elections.

The meeting is going to be the biggest gathering of BJP delegates from across the country in recent memory, with some leaders recalling the gigantic plenary organised in Mumbai by the party in 1995 in which tens of thousands of its members had participated.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to virtually address the people of the northeastern state on February 24 as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura’ (Developed India Developed Tripura) programme. (PTI)

