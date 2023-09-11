Tripura BJP to intensify LS poll campaign aligning with PM’s birthday on Sep 17

AGARTALA, Sept 10: The BJP unit in Tripura will intensify

campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, due next year, with the

celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on

September 17, a party leader said on Sunday.

The grand celebration of the PM’s birthday has been named

Namo Vikas Utsav and various programmes will be organised

on the occasion, BJP MLA Bhagaban Das said.

“We want to show the love people of Tripura have for Modi ji,

whom we all want to be sworn in as the PM for the third

consecutive term. The BJP will intensify the campaign for the

Lok Sabha polls with this event,” Das told reporters.

He said that on September 17, the day will commence with a

yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground attended by Chief

Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior party

leaders from Delhi and Tripura.

“Later, patriotic addresses will be delivered by noted social

activists, following which over 500 volunteers clad in ‘NaMo’ T-

shirts will engage in a cleanliness drive in the area,” Das said.

With the PM turning 73 on September 17, a total of 73 priority

households will receive PG ration cards, while 73 copies of

Bhagavad Gita will be distributed among students and 73

persons with disabilities will receive aids during the event, he

said.

Das said that a programme of singers Ananya Chakraborty and

Snigdhajit Bhowmik will also be held. (PTI)