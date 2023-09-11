Tripura BJP to intensify LS poll campaign aligning with PM’s birthday on Sep 17

AGARTALA, Sept 10: The BJP unit in Tripura will intensify
campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, due next year, with the
celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on
September 17, a party leader said on Sunday.
The grand celebration of the PM’s birthday has been named
Namo Vikas Utsav and various programmes will be organised
on the occasion, BJP MLA Bhagaban Das said.
“We want to show the love people of Tripura have for Modi ji,
whom we all want to be sworn in as the PM for the third
consecutive term. The BJP will intensify the campaign for the
Lok Sabha polls with this event,” Das told reporters.
He said that on September 17, the day will commence with a
yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground attended by Chief
Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior party
leaders from Delhi and Tripura.
“Later, patriotic addresses will be delivered by noted social
activists, following which over 500 volunteers clad in ‘NaMo’ T-
shirts will engage in a cleanliness drive in the area,” Das said.
With the PM turning 73 on September 17, a total of 73 priority
households will receive PG ration cards, while 73 copies of
Bhagavad Gita will be distributed among students and 73
persons with disabilities will receive aids during the event, he
said.
Das said that a programme of singers Ananya Chakraborty and
Snigdhajit Bhowmik will also be held. (PTI)