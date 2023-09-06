Tripura bypolls: 76 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, 6 injured in stray violence

AGARTALA, Sept 5: An average voter turnout of 76 per cent was

recorded till 3 pm of polling in the by-elections to Dhanpur and

Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on

Tuesday, an official said.

Voting began at 7 am in 59 booths in Dhanpur assembly

constituency and 51 in Boxanagar, and was scheduled to

continue till 4 pm.

Police said six persons were injured when they were allegedly

attacked by some villagers at Mohanbhog in Dhanpur Assembly

constituency.

The villagers set fire to five motorcycles, triggering tension, but

the situation was brought under control, a police officer said,

adding, the injured have been admitted to hospital and are out

of danger.

“I urge the people to maintain peace during the polling and

repeat the precedent of peaceful voting like of last assembly

elections,” Chief minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post.

BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last

assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M)

nominee Mizan Hussain from there.

The Boxanagar assembly segment has 66 per cent minority

voters of a total of 43,087 electors.

In the last assembly elections in February, the CPI(M) retained

the seat.

The Dhanpur assembly constituency, once considered a

stronghold of the Left, witnesses a fight between the BJP’s

Bindu Debnath and Kaushik Debnath of the CPI(M). There are

50,346 voters.

The BJP won the seat for the first time in the assembly poll held

seven months ago.

The Congress and the Tripra Motha did not field their

candidates in the two seats for the by-polls.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was

necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of

Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.