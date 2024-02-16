15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Tripura cabinet ministers to offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Tripura CM flags off special train to Ayodhya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Feb 15: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said all the state cabinet ministers will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon to offer puja to Ram Lalla.

The CM on Wednesday night flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from here. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for arranging the special train to Ayodhya.

- Advertisement -

“It feels good to flag off a special train carrying over 400 pilgrims from Tripura to offer prayer to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya”, he said after flagging off the Ayodhya-bound special train at Agartala railway station.

The CM said, “The Tripura cabinet was scheduled to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 5, but it was cancelled due to heavy rush. The entire Tripura cabinet will visit Ayodhya soon and offer puja to Ram Lalla”. (PTI)

10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tawang celebrates Major Bob Khating Day

The Hills Times - 0
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries