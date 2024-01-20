Tripura CM demands AIIMS-like institution in state during NEC meet

AGARTALA, Jan 19: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday requested the Centre to upgrade the Tripura Medical College (TMC), a society-run institute into an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-like healthcare facility.

“Addressed the 71st Plenary of @NEC_GoI at Shillong. I thanked Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for their special attention to development of Tripura,” he wrote on X.

“In my speech, I requested for increase in allocation of NEC funds, upgrading TMC into AIIMS like institute, setting up Medical College in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area, increase in natural gas allocation for industrial purpose, early operationalisation of Agartala-Cox Bazar International flight, easing ceiling on borrowing under Externally Aided Projects and easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh, etc,” he wrote.

Recently, a NITI Aayog team visited the northeastern state and exhorted the state government to set up a medical college on a public private partnership (PPP) model in Dhalai district’s Ambassa, which falls in the tribal council.

“The introduction of international flight services between Agartala and Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar is at an advanced stage. Once customs and immigration issues are cleared at MBB airport here, international operations from Agartala airport can begin”, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

“Because of trade barriers, businessmen from Tripura cannot export as many as 40 items including rubber-based products and finished tea to Bangladesh hurting bilateral trade. We have already brought the matter to the notice of the chief minister to remove the trade barriers put by Dhaka. It is good that the CM raised the issue before Union home minister Amit Shah”, said Sujit Roy, secretary of Tripura Merchants’ Association’s secretary. (PTI)