Tripura CM thanks Modi, Sitharaman for GST reforms

AGARTALA, Sept 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reforms in the GST structure by reducing slabs.

The chief minister said that Modi had announced his vision of next-generation GST reforms in his Independence Day speech.

“Carrying forward that vision, the @GST_Council has approved landmark reforms aimed at simplifying tax rates, reducing compliance burdens, and making life easier for citizens and businesses alike,” he said in a Facebook post.

Two slabs for the GST have been prescribed, while another will be applicable for luxurious items, Saha said.

The way the central government is bringing reforms in everything is indeed laudable, he said, adding that it will ensure ease of doing business.

“These reforms will benefit every section of society, including farmers, small traders, women, youth, and entrepreneurs. This is a decisive step towards ease of living, ease of doing business, and strengthening India’s economy under PM Modi Ji’s leadership,” the chief minister said. (PTI)