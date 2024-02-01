Tripura court awards 10 years rigorous imprisonment to accused for raping minor in 2019

HT Digital,

Agartala, Feb 1: The Bishalgarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Sepahijala district has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl in 2019.

The accused, Khokon Debnath, was arrested after a case was filed against him at the West Agartala Women Police Station by the victim’s family. The case was later transferred to Bishalgarh Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The prosecution revealed that the girl had gone to Debnath’s house to watch TV where the crime occurred.

After hearing the testimonies of 20 individuals, and keeping Debnath in custody for a significant period, Judge Debashis Kar delivered the sentence on Friday afternoon, also imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Debnath.