18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Tripura court awards 10 years rigorous imprisonment to accused for raping minor in 2019

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Agartala, Feb 1: The Bishalgarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Sepahijala district has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl in 2019.

- Advertisement -

The accused, Khokon Debnath, was arrested after a case was filed against him at the West Agartala Women Police Station by the victim’s family. The case was later transferred to Bishalgarh Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The prosecution revealed that the girl had gone to Debnath’s house to watch TV where the crime occurred.

After hearing the testimonies of 20 individuals, and keeping Debnath in custody for a significant period, Judge Debashis Kar delivered the sentence on Friday afternoon, also imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Debnath.

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram: 3 arrested with exotic birds, animals in Champhai

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”