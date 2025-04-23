Tripura equips 455 schools with sanitary vending machines

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 22: In a significant move toward promoting gender-sensitive education and safety, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced the installation of sanitary vending machines in 455 schools and self-defense training for more than 1.42 lakh girl students across the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the present government is prioritizing quality education alongside infrastructure development. “We are committed to creating a robust educational environment. Around 123 school buildings will be upgraded, and necessary teaching and non-teaching positions will be filled to support this vision,” Saha said.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Amtali Higher Secondary School. The event also witnessed the virtual inauguration of new school buildings at Henry Derozio Academy, Gandhigram H.S. School, Taltala H.S. School, Indranagar High School, and Nandan Nagar H.S. School.

Saha emphasized the need for ecological awareness and holistic education, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constant advocacy for nature conservation. “The Earth is our only home. If we fail to maintain ecological balance, we will face grave consequences. Education today must go beyond textbooks — it must evolve with time,” he said.

He reiterated that education remains the top priority for the state government. “Without a strong foundation in education, development is not possible. Our government, along with the education department, is working tirelessly to ensure comprehensive progress in this sector,” he added.