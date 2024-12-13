Tripura: Mizo communities meet Tourism Minister for development of Jampui Hill

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 12: Leaders of the Mizo Convention met with Tripura’s Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, at Eden Lodge, Jampui Hill of Tripura, to discuss key proposals aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

Jampui Hills is situated about 200 kms away from Agartala and is the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram.

This permanent seat of eternal spring is situated at an altitude of 3000’ above sea level. During this season the hill is covered with floating clouds and it provides a rare experience for the tourists.

The view of rising and setting sun from various viewpoints in Jampui hills is a wonderful sight for the tourists. From the watchtower at the highest peak, Betlingchip(3200 feet high), the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Kanchanpur – Dasda valley other hill ranges of Tripura and Mizoram unfold an enigmatic scenic vista.

The meeting, held in the presence of UK Chakma, IAS, Secretary of the Tourism Department, focused on transformative initiatives such as constructing a Sky-walk, developing trekking routes, establishing an eco-park, promoting Thaidawr Tlâng (Betlingchhip) as a nature reserve, and redeveloping the Tlaksih paragliding site.

Accompanying the Mizo leaders of Tripura was BC Nunga, Chairman of the BAC, Jampui Hill RD Block, who also shared his insights during the deliberations. The dialogue followed the success of the Tourism Promo Fest recently held at Vanghmun Playground, Jampui Hill.

The overarching theme of the discussion revolved around fostering a model of tourism that is community-based, eco-friendly, and sustainable—ensuring economic benefits for the local community while preserving the environment and promoting local arts, crafts, and culture.

Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury commended the leaders for their proactive vision and invited them to visit his office after Christmas for a detailed discussion on the feasibility and execution of the proposed projects. The Mizo leaders welcomed the invitation, expressing optimism about the future of tourism in Jampui Hill.

These proposed initiatives, once implemented, are expected to position Jampui Hill as a premier tourist destination while empowering local communities and preserving the region’s ecological and cultural heritage.