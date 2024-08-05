28 C
Tripura MLA urges HM to form committe to curb infiltration

Muslim Rohinga personals of Mayanmar are residing in the Bangladesh Territory in the form Camp dwellers

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 4: Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has written a letter to Union home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to form a High Power Committee in an urgent need to prevent the infiltration in Tripura.

MLA Debbarma in his letter wrote that a large number of foreigners are entering the Indian territory taking the opportunity of weak security system in the Indo-Bangla International Border. More specifically, in the part of Tripura infiltration increased severely in the recent days. 

“The role of Mobile Task Force is very frustrating in nature due to the reason best known to them. Over and above, the role of Government Railway Police in Tripura is very much remarkable. The success of GRP and efforts for detection of the illegal foreigners are very much satisfactory. They have detected a large number of illegal foreigners and detained a remarkable quantity of contraband articles recently. The Tripura State Police (North Tripura District Police- Churaibari Police Station) detained a total of 23 (Twenty Three) Foreign Bangladeshi Nationals (Muslim Rohinga of Mayanmar) at Churaibari Police Station”, he said.

The MLA pointed out that the Muslim Rohinga personals of Mayanmar are residing in the Bangladesh Territory in the form Camp dwellers with the patronage of Bangladesh Government and some of such Rohinga Camp inside Bangladesh are Cox’s Bazar Balahali Rohinga Camp, Lambasia Rohinga Camp etc. After that the Bangladeshi Rohinga Muslims entered into Indian territory using the State

“Tripura as a corridor and spread out whole over the country like India and destroying the Security and Sovereignty of India. The illegal activities by illegal and un-authorised foreigners inside Indian Territory are a great threat of Indian National security and sovereignty. Moreover, recently a bulk number of foreign Bangladeshi nationals entered into Tripura, specifically in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council under Sixth Scheduled areas like Chamanu under Longtharai valley Sub-Division, Gandacharra under Gandacharra Sub-Division of Dhalai District, Karbook and Shilacharri under Karbook Sub-Division of Gomati District from Chittagong Hill Tracks of Bangladesh. Even, they established Paras and specific Villages of their own with the help of illegal documents”, the letter reads.

He said that an urgent need of formation of a High Power Committee (Administrative Secretary, Department of Home, Secretary Home Department, District Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate and Collector, State Level Nodal Officer)  require in Tripura for identification as well as push back the foreigners to their respective countries alike the State of Jammu & Kasmir.

“Under above fact and circumstances, I do hereby draw your kind attention to consider my request letter on priority basis to prevent illegal infiltration of the foreigners, detection and Identification of the foreigners as soon as possible for the greater national interest of the country like India. This is for favour of your kind perusal and early effective action please”, the letter added.

