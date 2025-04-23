Tripura MP meets railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 22: In a move to accelerate railway development in Tripura, Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi today to push for major upgrades in the state’s railway infrastructure and services.

Taking to Facebook after the meeting, Deb shared that the discussions focused on comprehensive plans for modernisation, expansion, and enhanced connectivity in Tripura. Key proposals included double-laning of the Lumding–Sabroom and Agartala–Sabroom railway lines, introduction of electric trains, and extending the Vande Bharat Express service up to Guwahati.

Deb also pressed for the introduction of new long-distance express trains connecting Agartala to Jammu, Puri, and Gaya — routes that would significantly boost connectivity between Tripura and major pilgrimage and cultural destinations across the country.

As part of infrastructure development under the Amrit Bharat scheme, Deb advocated for the modernisation of key railway stations such as Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Udaipur. He also proposed transforming Agartala Railway Station into a world-class hub.

Other key points of discussion included the establishment of an industrial rail link, the upgradation of Jirania Yard, and the addition of more rail services to cater to increasing passenger demand.

Deb noted that the Union Railway Minister responded positively to the proposals and assured that appropriate actions would be taken on a priority basis.