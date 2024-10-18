24 C
Tripura Opposition leader claims section of BJP leaders trying to unseat CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA, Oct 17: The leader of the opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Thursday claimed that a faction of BJP leaders was attempting to unseat Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“We are not demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation but want to inform Saha that a section of his party leaders is trying to unseat him”, Chaudhury alleged.

“Your dream of making Tripura a crime-free state will not become a reality until you rein in your own members, who are committing crimes one after another. The people of the state will not forgive you if you fail to fulfill your duties,” he said.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M) state secretary, asserted that his party wants Saha to complete his full tenure by fulfilling his responsibilities to protect the rights of the people.

His comments followed two recent incidents – a murder in Agartala and a custodial death in South Tripura’s Sabroom.

In response to Chaudhury’s claims, BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “The CPI(M) should focus on its own organisation rather than trying to mislead the public. The BJP is solid, unlike the communists, who collapsed like a house of cards in the 2018 Assembly elections.”

He added, “Manik Saha will complete five years as Chief Minister, whether the communists like it or not. It’s assured that the BJP will return in the 2028 Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation following a series of incidents.

“Gandacherra in Dhalai district witnessed ethnic clashes in August due to police inaction, while several houses were set on fire in West Tripura’s Ranirbazar, alongside rising ethnic tensions in Kadamtala and Panisagar in North Tripura. The small state has never seen such incidents. The custodial death of a man in South Tripura’s Manubazar indicates a complete breakdown of order in the state,” TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said at a press conference.

The TPCC chief called for Saha’s resignation due to his alleged failure to address the worsening law and order situation, warning that the party will launch a massive agitation in the state starting October 21. (PTI)

