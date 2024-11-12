Tripura secures over 200 investments, Rs 1,000 Crore in pipeline: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the present state government is making all efforts to attract investors to the state, with over 200 investments already made and more investments worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.

Saha said this while addressing the inaugural program of the state-level workshop on UNNATI at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala.

“We know how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the Northeast. He has always said that without developing the Northeast, the country’s development is incomplete. PM Modi introduced this UNNATI program to further industrial development in the Northeast region and attract investors. Over the next 10 years, more than 83,000 jobs will be generated, with a budget of Rs 10,037 crore sanctioned for the Northeast, which will benefit the people of Tripura and other northeastern states,” he said.

Saha noted that the Centre has placed Tripura in the Zone B category, enabling it to receive incentives, which will help locally produced goods compete in the market.

“The main objective of this program is to raise awareness. As people become informed about this scheme, they will be more interested in investing. Apart from UNNATI, the Tripura Industry Department offers multiple schemes and incentives. Tripura, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, has seen improved connectivity through the HIRA model—Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways—introduced by PM Modi. Communication has improved, and many small industries are coming to Tripura,” he said.

Saha added that the state government has established the Tripura Investment Promotion Agency to assist those interested in investing or opening industries in the state, along with an online Single Window portal to eliminate the need for physical visits to departments.

“Our key sectors are Bamboo, Rubber, Agar, Hospitality, Education, and Health, which we aim to develop further. In the MSME sector, our focus is on rubber, bamboo, agriculture, horticulture, and tea. MSMEs contribute significantly to our GDP, transforming the state’s economic landscape and generating employment. Micro-enterprises account for 98% of businesses in Tripura, and we must emphasize micro-industries. Around 2.95 lakh jobs have been generated, with 66,443 enterprises registered in the last three years, including 65,583 micro, 803 small, and 57 medium enterprises. If investors come, Tripura’s development will be accelerated. Initiatives like Destination Tripura, the State Round Table 2023, the Northeastern Global Investor Summit 2023, the Tripura Rubber Conclave 2024 and many other events were organized to attract investors. These events saw the participation of 212 investors, and MoUs were signed worth over Rs 5,900 crore will be invest, with 200-plus investments already made and Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline,” he added.