16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Tripura’s financial position strong, says Pranajit Singha Roy

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jan 10: Tripura finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Wednesday told the assembly that the northeastern state’s financial position is strong, despite its debt burden of Rs 21,687 crore.

In response to opposition leader Animesh Debbarma’s concerns about growing debt, the finance minister said the BJP-IPFT government has borrowed Rs 8,784 crore over the past six years.

- Advertisement -

Emphasising the state’s prudent fiscal management, he said the government paid Rs 1,573 crore in interest and Rs 918 crore in principal loan repayment during the 2022-23 fiscal.

He also said the government only chooses long-term loans with minimum interest rates to maintain control over the fiscal position.

He said the state did not opt for market borrowings in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and the release of 10 per cent DA to employees during the current fiscal year, the government has effectively managed its budget, according to Roy.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted that the state’s own revenue has increased from Rs 1,915 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,402 crore in 2022-23. (PTI)

Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 January, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu 8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions