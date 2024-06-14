Tripura’s Queen Pineapple Gains Global Acclaim with Exports to Holland and Dubai

HT Digital

June 14, Friday: The agricultural sector of Tripura is celebrating a significant milestone with the export of its renowned Queen Pineapple to international markets. The state government has successfully exported 30 metric tons of Queen Pineapple to Holland and 5 metric tons to Dubai, marking a notable achievement in the promotion and recognition of Tripura’s premium produce on the global stage.

- Advertisement -

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath made the announcement, underscoring the importance of this development for the state’s economy. The Minister highlighted the collaborative efforts of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), SIMFED, and the state government in achieving this success. In a symbolic gesture, Minister Nath flagged off a shipment of 600 kilograms of Queen Pineapple destined for Oman, grown in Lefunga, West Tripura.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our farmers and the concerted efforts of NERAMAC and other agricultural bodies,” said Minister Nath. The Queen Pineapples will be transported to Guwahati before being flown to their international destinations, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in 2018, Tripura has seen remarkable progress in its agricultural exports. Minister Nath noted that the state has exported 33 metric tons of pineapples internationally and 12,500 metric tons to other Indian states. This expansion in export activity ensures that local farmers receive fair prices and tangible benefits from their hard work.

The Queen Pineapple has not only garnered attention for its quality but also achieved a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which has significantly boosted its marketability. The GI tag was a result of dedicated efforts by NERAMAC, aiming to highlight the unique qualities of Tripura’s produce.

- Advertisement -

Minister Nath also revealed ongoing negotiations for additional exports of approximately 30 metric tons of Queen Pineapple to Holland. The recent shipment of 5 metric tons to Dubai further underscores the increasing global demand for Tripura’s agricultural products. This growing recognition is a source of pride for the state and a boon for its agricultural sector.

The Queen Pineapple gained national prominence when former President Ram Nath Kovind declared it the state fruit of Tripura. This recognition has spurred further efforts to promote the fruit and support local farmers. The current export achievements reflect the success of these initiatives and the dedication of the agricultural community in Tripura.

In addition to pineapples, Tripura has successfully exported a variety of other locally grown products. Minister Nath shared impressive figures, including the export of 4.4 metric tons of jackfruit, 257 metric tons of wood apple, 397 metric tons of tamarind, 74 metric tons of ginger, and 70 metric tons of betel leaf to various countries and states across India. These exports have significantly benefitted local farmers, providing them with better market prices and opportunities.

The economic impact on local farmers has been substantial. Minister Nath emphasized that while the market price per pineapple is around Rs. 18, the farmers are earning Rs. 32 per piece due to these export initiatives. This increase in income has improved the livelihoods of many farming families in the region.

- Advertisement -

Pineapple cultivation in Tripura has also seen remarkable growth. Before 2018, pineapple cultivation covered 595 hectares, but it has now expanded to 5,654 hectares, showcasing the significant advancement in agricultural practices and the government’s commitment to supporting farmers.

These export initiatives mark a transformative phase for Tripura’s agricultural sector. By enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers and showcasing the state’s produce on a global stage, Tripura is setting a new benchmark for agricultural excellence. The success of the Queen Pineapple exports serves as an inspiration for further development and underscores the potential for growth in the region’s agricultural industry.

In conclusion, the export of Queen Pineapple from Tripura to Holland and Dubai represents a significant achievement for the state’s agricultural sector. This milestone not only highlights the quality of Tripura’s produce but also underscores the positive impact of collaborative efforts between the government and agricultural bodies. With continued support and innovation, Tripura’s agricultural sector is poised for even greater success in the future.