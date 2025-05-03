35.3 C
Two Arunachal Women Defy Age, Complete Everest Base Camp Trek at 50

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Young man traveler feet walking alone with sunset mountains
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, May 3: In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, 50-year-old Arunachal Pradesh women Pema YK Loyi and Dr. Tadar Sharmila Tana successfully completed the challenging Everest Base Camp (EBC) trek on April 26, 2025.

Their achievement stands as a powerful example of how age is no barrier when matched with passion, preparation, and a courageous spirit.

Pema YK Loyi, the Managing Director of Iconic Group, and Dr. Tadar Sharmila Tana, a Senior Paediatrician, defied age-related stereotypes and societal expectations, proving that dedication and belief in oneself can triumph over even the most daunting physical challenges.

Despite repeated warnings about the strenuous nature of the trek—especially for women in their 50s—the duo embarked on their 11-day expedition with confidence.

Their journey began with a flight from Kathmandu to the notoriously difficult Lukla Airport, perched at 9,400 feet. Known for its short and steep runway, Lukla serves as the gateway to Everest expeditions.

From Lukla, they undertook the grueling trek to Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of 18,000 feet. The trek involved navigating rugged terrain, enduring thin air, and hiking for 8–10 hours daily, often ascending more than 1,500 feet in a single day.

Throughout the journey, they faced not only physical challenges but also the weight of societal perceptions about age and endurance. Yet, their structured training, mental grit, and unwavering focus enabled them to reach their goal.

Their accomplishment is more than a personal victory—it is an inspiring message to women and people of all ages that no dream is too distant and no mountain too high. The success of Loyi and Tana stands as a testament to the strength of human will and the boundless potential of those who dare to challenge limitations.

