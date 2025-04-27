Two-day free heart screening camp underway at RK Mission Hospital

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 26: A two-day free heart screening camp is currently underway at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar, drawing a huge turnout of citizens. Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) Chairman Ramesh Jikke has appealed to the people of Itanagar to take advantage of this opportunity for their heart health.

Speaking to the media, Chairman Ramesh Jikke expressed delight over the large number of participants, saying, “The huge rush shows that many people are suffering from heart ailments, and it is encouraging to see that people are becoming health-conscious. However, it also highlights the urgent need for better healthcare facilities and advanced technology in our state. Even though we have good infrastructure, we still lack specialized doctors and equipment to treat diseases properly and efficiently.”

The camp, which began today, will continue on Sunday, April 27, allowing more citizens to get their heart screenings and understand the condition of their heart health.

Ramesh Jikke, who is widely recognized for being the highest blood donor from the state and a recipient of several state and national awards, shared his journey of service. “I could have pursued a career as an officer, businessman, or in other professions, but my passion led me toward life-saving activities. For the past 17 years, I have been committed to social service, organizing over 3,500 medical camps, particularly blood donation camps, to help reduce the shortage of blood in hospitals for needy patients such as pregnant women, cancer patients, and accident victims. Blood donation saves countless lives, and I encourage everyone to donate blood and help save lives,” he said.

He also urged socially active individuals to join his mission or contribute to society and humanity in their own ways.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Jikke noted, “The state and central governments are working hard to create strong health infrastructure. Now, we must focus on bringing in specialists and technicians for every district, so that people no longer need to travel to other parts of the country for medical treatment and spend huge amounts of money.”

According to organizers, more than 200 people, including many children, have already been screened at the camp and provided with health advice, including important dos and don’ts for heart care.